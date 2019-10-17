JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – A national group says it’s putting time and money into supporting the Democratic nominee in the open race for Mississippi attorney general.
The Democratic Attorneys General Association says Thursday that it aims to have people knock on 180,000 doors to promote Jennifer Riley Collins. She faces Republican Lynn Fitch in the Nov. 5 election.
The current attorney general, Jim Hood, is Mississippi’s only Democratic statewide official, and he’s the party’s nominee for governor.
The association’s deputy political director, Jeremy Halbert-Harris, says the work for Collins is focused heavily on the majority-black 2nd Congressional District. Collins is trying to become the first African American to hold statewide office in Mississippi since Reconstruction.
Collins is a former executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Mississippi.
Fitch is state treasurer.
National Dems back attorney general nominee in Mississippi
