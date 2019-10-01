National Night Out: Spreading peace one neighborhood at a time

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- There will be a National Night Out event today at the Jackson Medical Mall Foundation.

The event is from 5:30 pm until 7:30 pm.

Mayor Lumumba, Police Chief Davis, and Fire Chief Owens and other city officials will hit the streets of Jackson, MS and visit neighborhoods and communities throughout the city to Spread Peace One Community at A Time.

There will be food, vendors, entertainment, and other activities.

National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign which aims to enhance the relationship between the community and law enforcement.

Clinton also has an event planned tonight. Organizers are bringing together twenty-six neighborhoods from around the town.

City administrators, police and fire will share updates and tips to improve community safety and to encourage relationships between citizens, police and fire and administrators.

Events will be going on in 26 neighborhoods across Clinton. Get more information by going to their website.