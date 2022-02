JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – National Pancake Day is on Tuesday, March 1!

Mississippians will be able to visit an IHOP restaurant that day to enjoy a free short stack of buttermilk pancakes. Donations will be accepted for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, like Children’s of Mississippi.

The free pancakes will be provided from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.