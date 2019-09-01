National Preparedness Month: Check smoke alarms

WJTV
by: DeAngelo Vaxter
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- American Red Cross is reminding everyone to check all smoke alarms since today marks the first day of National Preparedness Month.
They are encouraging everyone to check them every month.
September is National Preparedness Month! Mark the start with your monthly smoke alarm check! pic.twitter.com/XCiTqaESFt— Red Cross MS Region (@RedCrossMiss) September 1, 2019
