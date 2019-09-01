National Preparedness Month: Check smoke alarms

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- American Red Cross is reminding everyone to check all smoke alarms since today marks the first day of National Preparedness Month.

They are encouraging everyone to check them every month.

