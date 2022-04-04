JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, April 4, U.S. Representative Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) announced the Nation Science Foundation awarded $508,572 to Jackson State University (JSU).

This project, entitled “CAREER: Harnessing continuous growth mechanism to synthesize water-soluble magnetic nanoparticles for magnetic particle imaging,” is under the direction of Yongfeng Zhao. The project serves the national interest by promoting the progress of science and advancing public health.

The project will be integrated with a course offered at JSU through the Brookhaven National Laboratory (BNL). JSU students will interact with research scientists from BNL and learn state-of-the-art technologies on materials characterization.