JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A new report showed the issues that plague Jackson through infrastructure. The report also provided solutions that can solve the problem through the Infrastructure Investment and Job Act.

People talk about infrastructure injustices throughout the United States, but now we have a clearer picture of issues and ways to fix those issues after the National Wildlife Federation released a report that included the City of Jackson.

“When the mayor actually reached out across the country to folks, so that folks understood the impacts that were happening in Jackson but also what the vision was for moving forward. We knew we had to be a part of assisting and making that change a reality,” said Mustafa Santiago Ali.

The report provides a breakdown of the population, background information on the challenges to pay for infrastructure maintenance, along with the water and flooding crisis. Ali said the issues must be addressed for the state level as well.

“We got to make sure that folks have the resources and the authority to make things happen, because often it’s not just a mayor, but the state houses and the decisions that they are making,” said Ali.

State Representative De’Keither Stamps (D-District 66) said everyone on every level must work together, and he agreed that the items outlined in the report are going to be helpful.

“Those recommendations are going to be key to folks who live here and folks who govern around here as a city, a county and state to move the city and county forward,” he stated.

Stamps said he’s committed to fighting for the city and county, and Ali said when the governing bodies and solutions come together, change will happen.