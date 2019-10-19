Nationally-ranked Horse Cutting comes to capital city

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- The Southern Cutting Futurity, a major horse event in Jackson and among the largest in the nation, has made its way to the Kirk Fordice Equestrian Center at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds.

Professionals, novices, and amateurs from across the country will compete in the nationally ranked show until October 26 and is expected to bring in an economic boost for the city.

Horse cutting is a westernized sport that originated west Texas in 1942 and is considered the largest horse show east of the Mississippi River. In 2018, this competition was classified among the top 20 of the more than 1800 cutting horse shows held in 2018.

The objective of the competition is for the horse and rider to work together before a set of judges to demonstrate the horse’s athleticism and ability to handle cattle.

Organizers expect around six different foreign countries to be in attendance along with participation from the best horses in the world.

The competition is free admission for all nine days of action. For more information on this event visit here.