PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Gulf South Pipeline Company LLC is working to replace sections natural gas pipelines in Pearl and Florence.

Company officials said the reason for the replacement is to satisfy the requirements of the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration, a division of the United States Department of Transportation which regulates pipeline safety.

The company is replacing parts of its Index 130 pipeline with heavier wall thickness pipes in areas where population has increased.

(Courtesy: City of Pearl)

Officials with the City of Pearl said the company expects the work to be completed in February.