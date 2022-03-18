WALTHALL COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A natural gas pipeline ruptured and caught on fire on Friday, March 18.

Fire Coordinator Jimmy Boyd said lighting struck a gas pumping station in Jayess around 5:00 a.m. Plant personnel were on the scene shortly after the fire began. Law enforcement worked to evacuate neighbors within one mile of the fire.

Boyd said the entire pipeline caught on fire, and valves were shut off. However, pressure must be removed from the pipe before the fire can go out. The fire was still burning at 7:45 a.m.

There were no injuries reported.