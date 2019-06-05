Natural gas station catches fire after car crash

7:50 a.m.

A single car crash starts a fire at a natural gas regulator in Jackson Tuesday night.

The crash happened on Clinton Blvd. near the Flag Chapel Road intersection just after 9:00 p.m.

Jackson fire officials tells WJTV, crews worked to prevent the fire from spreading.

Atmos Energy crews worked into the night trying to repair the lines. They were still on scene Wednesday morning.

No word on when the repairs could be finished.

The driver was taken to the hospital for his injuries.

The cause of the crash is still unknown. Jackson police is investigating.

11:47 p.m.

The crash happened just after 9:00 p.m. near the Flag Chapel Road intersection.

Atmos Energy spokesman Robert Lesley tells WJTV multiple natural gas lines feed into the station.

Crews are working to shut off gas to the station.

The condition of the driver is not immediately known.