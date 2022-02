JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks (MDWFP) will host NatureFEST 2022 on Saturday, April 2.

The event will be held at the Mississippi Museum of Natural Science (MMNS) from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Attendees will get to experience live animals encounters, as well as behind-the-scenes tours with MMNS scientists and much more.

This event is included with museum admission or MMNS Foundation Membership.