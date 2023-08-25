JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – JXN Water officials said nearly 200 customers have been placed under a boil water notice.

JXN Water officials notified the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) of a boil water alert issued for City of Jackson as the result of pressure fluctuations caused by increased demand. They said increased demand from extreme heat has caused strain to water system.

The notice affects approximately 162 customers at the following locations:

[3280 -3545] Forest Hill Road

[3300-4000] Shannon Dale Drive

[1300-1500] Canterbury Lane

[1400-1500] Gloucester Drive

[1500-1600 Sleepy Hollow Drive

[100-200] Brenda Drive

[100-200] Hampton Court

[3400-3500] Warren Street

[3400-3500] Dundee Lane

Residents will be notified by JXN Water when the advisory is lifted.

Health officials strongly recommend that all water be boiled vigorously for one minute before it is consumed.