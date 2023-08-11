SIMPSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A boil water notice has been issued for nearly 200 customers in Simpson County.

Leaders with the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) said the notice affects approximately 181 customers in the following areas:

Airport Road

Anse Reed Road

Riley Road

Pine Heights

State Farm

Terri Lynn

Sanatorium

Agnes Windam

Mary Grove Church Road

Shelly Road

Archie Smith

Big Mike

Bill Womack

Willie Carter Drive

Water system officials with Smith’s Crossing Rural Water Association notified MSDH of a pressure loss due to one or more line breaks on Mary Grove Church Road.

Health officials strongly recommend that all water be boiled vigorously for one minute before it is consumed.

The water system will be notified when tests show that the water is safe to drink.