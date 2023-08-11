SIMPSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A boil water notice has been issued for nearly 200 customers in Simpson County.
Leaders with the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) said the notice affects approximately 181 customers in the following areas:
- Airport Road
- Anse Reed Road
- Riley Road
- Pine Heights
- State Farm
- Terri Lynn
- Sanatorium
- Agnes Windam
- Mary Grove Church Road
- Shelly Road
- Archie Smith
- Big Mike
- Bill Womack
- Willie Carter Drive
Water system officials with Smith’s Crossing Rural Water Association notified MSDH of a pressure loss due to one or more line breaks on Mary Grove Church Road.
Health officials strongly recommend that all water be boiled vigorously for one minute before it is consumed.
The water system will be notified when tests show that the water is safe to drink.