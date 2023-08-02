HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Nearly 2,000 customers in Edwards have been placed under a boil water notice.

Leaders with the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) said the notice affects approximately 1,980 customers.

Water system officials notified MSDH of a system wide pressure loss due to one or more line breaks.

Health officials strongly recommend that all water be boiled vigorously for one minute before it is consumed.

The water system will be notified when tests show that the water is safe to drink.