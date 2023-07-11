RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Agriculture and Livestock Theft Bureau (MALTB) assisted in an investigation that led to the recovery of multiple items of stolen property, including agricultural equipment, in Rankin County.

According to investigators, they received a report about a 2021 T-66 Bobcat skid steer that was stolen in Jackson.

During the investigation, information led MALTB to Rankin County off of Shell Oil Road. Investigators said they located and recovered the skid steer and other stolen equipment.

Officials said further investigation resulted in the recovery of an additional skid steer.

The investigation and recovery of more than $198,000 in equipment was a collaborative effort between several law enforcement agencies. This is an open and ongoing criminal investigation. Officials said arrests are forthcoming.