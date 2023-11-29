JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A boil water notice has been issued for nearly 270 customers in the City of Jackson.

Officials with the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) said JXN Water officials notified the agency about the notice as a result of the repair work performed on the water system.

The notice affects 269 customers at the following locations:

[4800-4880] Windermere Terrace

[102-325] Cedarhurst Road

[4800-5094] Woodmont Drive

[4800-4880) North State Street

[4800-4885) Maplewood Drive

(4803-4893) Sheridan Drive

(4815,4893) Churchill Drive

(200-661) Lawrence Road

(405-677) Bennings Road

(213-391) Sheppard Road

Health officials strongly recommend that all water be boiled vigorously for one minute before it is consumed.

The water system will be notified when tests show that the water is safe to drink. Residents will be notified by JXN Water when the advisory is lifted.