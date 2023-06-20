ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Nearly 300 Adams County customers have been placed under a boil water notice.

Officials with the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) said the notice, which went into effect on June 17, affects customers who are served by the Bryandale W/A water supply.

Water system officials notified MSDH of a system wide pressure loss due to one or more line breaks.

Health officials strongly recommend that all water be boiled vigorously for one minute before it is consumed.

The water system will be notified when tests show that the water is safe to drink.