YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A boil water noticed has been issued for nearly 600 customers in Yazoo County.

The notice affects 591 customers from Bentonia to Liverpool to Dixie Farms on Highway 3, who are served by the Central Yazoo #3 Mechanicsbrg water supply.

According to the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH), said the water service reported a pressure loss due to a power outage.

Health officials strongly recommend that all water be boiled vigorously for one minute before it is consumed.

The water system will be notified when tests show that the water is safe to drink.