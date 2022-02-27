JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Almost 60,000 defective water meters will be replaced in Jackson throughout the rest of the year and into 2023.

The Northside Sun reported the city’s new advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) will allow for multiple means of network connections should a storm damage some points. About 2,000 new meters have already been installed.

Jackson Public Works Administration Deputy Director Carla Dazet said the new AMI system is more reliable, requiring less equipment.

According to the newspaper, service will be interrupted for about 15-20 minutes while the new meter is being installed.

Call Utility Meeting Solutions at 1-800-247-9617 for questions about the AMI system.