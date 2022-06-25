JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Dozens of people turned out for the annual Lynch Street Cultural Arts Festival, which kicked off today near Jackson State University’s campus.

The festival highlights the cultural heritage of Lynch Street. Food, music and locally-made crafts are just a few things that brought excitement to the event.

Organizers shared that the event is a tradition that paints Jackson in a positive manner.

“I think it’s really important because in the climate of violence and with the pandemic, we’ve been out and things are starting to open up. I think that maybe having family activities would cause some violence to go down. Positivity is always good,” said Danieal Powell with Face2truthsound.