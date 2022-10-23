PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Pearl came together to host its first ever Oktoberfest event.

With the help a Pearl nonprofit, the city now has a new family friendly event.

“In conjunction with Main Street Pearl, in our new Midtown Pearl area here, we launched Oktoberfest. It’s the best of everything. Beautiful weather, we have German food, a great German band called the Delta Krauts and college football on the big screen. It couldn’t have worked out any better,” said Greg Flynn, a spokesperson for the city.

According to Flynn, most of the success can be attributed to bringing together adult and kid activities.

“One of the things we really tried to do was to try and marry adult fun with kid fun. We have a kids zone off on the side, we have cornhole things, lots of room for kids to run around and play. Lots of beer to sell, lots of brats, lots of pretzels,” he said.

Vendors said they loved being able to be a part of Pearl’s Oktoberfest.

“It’s awesome. Couldn’t have asked for better weather for one thing. Seems like everybody’s coming out, so it looks like it’ll be a good day. They got the game on the jumbotron, they got a live band, some more vendors. Y’all come out and see us,” said Mark Baxter, a vendor at the event.

“Our Pearl folks are hopefully going to enjoy this for years to come as this first one is already a success,” said Flynn.