JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Neighbors along Hickory Drive in Jackson said they are concerned about trash piling up in their neighborhood.

They said there are environmental concerns due to the abandoned or burned homes. There are also overgrown fields in the area.

Neighbors said the conditions of the street has also brought crime to the area. They said they have reached out to Jackson leaders about the issue, but they have not heard back.

WJTV 12 News reached out to the City of Jackson about the trash, and we are waiting to hear back from theme.

A Jackson City Council meeting will be held on June 27.