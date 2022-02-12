ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Adams County neighbors donated the funds necessary for the Adams County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) to purchase new protective gear.

The Natchez Democrat reported Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten sent a letter to the community two weeks ago asking for donations. He said ACSO needs 39 bulletproof vests, 10 C50 masks and filters, totaling $28,000.

Patten said ACSO usually gets the funds to replace worn-out protective gear from federal grants and from funds raised during the annual Sheriff’s Rodeo. However, those funds have either been reduced or completely cut. Additionally, the rodeo hasn’t been held in three years due to the pandemic.

According to the newspaper, neighbors can still make donations toward ACSO’s next goal of replacing body cameras. The current cameras are five-years-old and due for an update.