Neighbors experience ongoing water woes due to Jackson water pressure

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson’s water issues have extended into areas beyond the city limits.

The Wakeland Hills neighborhood near Raymond is currently dealing with the same problem as people across south Jackson. Their water pressure is low.

Nasus Nowell said it’s gotten worse in the last week, but since the ice storm in Febraury, it’s never been normal, regardless of the well’s status. She has two kids.

“It’s never fully recovered,” said Nowell. “It’s not fair to them to have to bathe in yellow water or drink it.”

She said every time she calls the City of Jackson, she is told the same thing.

“We’re on it. We put in an order for it. You don’t hear anything about the order. They say it’s been sent to a different supervisor. Nothing gets done. They don’t let you know anything,” Nowell stated.

Wendy Bell lives around the corner. She has an at-home water testing kit. She said the water quality actually worsens after boiling the little water they have.

“Imagine my surprise when I tested the water that came out of the faucet. It came out a certain level, but once I boiled it it got much worse. I made a couple of phone calls to address the situation and never got anybody to call me back.”

She said she also commented on the City of Jackson’s Facebook page, but her post was deleted. She said she understands these things happen, but that communication needs to be better.

On Wednesday, Jackson Public Works Director Dr. Charles Williams said crews have been working on the Siwell Road well first, because it could help stabilize the system until the TV Road well is back online. He said once crews stabilize the well, they should be able to mitigate it.

Once that’s complete, Williams said the well could be back online by Friday, May 21.