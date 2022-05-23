JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Some homeowners in a Jackson community said when it rains, sewage pours into their yards and overflows into a nearby creek.

Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes said this is part of the city’s current water crisis.

Neighbors near Liberty Street and Coleman Street said over a period of time, the raw sewage in the creek causes an unbearable stench. Community members are desperate to find answers.

“When they pay some bills in this city, they pay out of a fund to fix sewer problems. Why do they pay in some neighborhoods and not in all?” questioned Stokes.

Birdie Bratton, a resident of the community for more 54 years, said she alerted the city about the ongoing sewage back up. However, the problem hasn’t been fixed. She said this issue has been going on for so long that she’s had to adjust her life around the hazardous issue.

“It’ll back up, and it will slowly drain down and back out. I think the sewage is stopped up. The one in the street is stopped up, too. It’s been going on for two years,” said Bratton.

She said she hasn’t received any answers to her concerns. Instead of sitting on her porch, she spends most of her time in her backyard to avoid the stench.

“I’ve been dealing with it for so long. A lot of times when I see it outside, I smell it. A lot of the time, I sit on the back,” said Bratton.

“She deserves to be able to sit on her front porch. That’s some sewage,” said Stokes.

The councilman is demanding action and results, noting that the dozens of Jackson neighbors need to know they’re a priority.

A Ward 3 community meeting has been scheduled for May 23 at 6:00 p.m. at Cornerstone Baptist Church in Jackson. The meeting will address water, water bills and community concerns.