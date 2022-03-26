CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Canton neighbors discovered a body inside a ditch on Friday, March 25.

Canton Police Chief Otha Brown said police responded to the call around 5:30 p.m. on Hickory Street. Officers discovered a male body that was decomposed, so a positive identification couldn’t be made.

Brown said kids were playing in the area when they complained of a bad smell. The body was found when parents began looking into the smell.

There have been no missing person reports from the area, according to Brown. The coroner will investigate the incident.