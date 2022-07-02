JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson remains under a boil water advisory. Neighbors said they’re fed up with the issue.

The Mississippi State Department of Health issued a boil water notice for the entire city of Jackson on Thursday due to high turbidity levels. This was days after a separate notice was already issued by the city.

Neighbors said they’ve been dealing with water issues for too long.

“I know for the last 15 years, it’s been a boil water alert. That says a lot right there,” said Jackson neighbor Rayyon Hawthorne.

“Jackson needs to tighten up. It’s been like that as long as I’ve ever known. What are they doing with the money and everything?” said James Phillips, another Jackson neighbor.

Leaders said samples taken this week were above standard turbidity levels, which could increase the chances of disease-causing organisms.

According to a report obtained by the U.S. Coast Guard National Response Center, a faulty valve at the O.B. Curtis Water Plant resulted in an ammonia leak. Now, everyone in the city is being advised to boil their water before use or use bottled water, which has been inconvenient for neighbors.

“Every time I look up, I get a letter from the City of Jackson stated something about the water. A boil water alert. Who is going to boil some water, then turn around and cook? That’s what gets me. I use bottled water to cook my breakfast. Anything I boil, I used water I buy out the store,” said Hawthorne.

The city distributed water to people who live in Jackson today. City leaders said they’ll continue to give away bottled water daily until the boil water advisory is lifted.

We reached out to the City of Jackson for an update on the advisory, but we have not gotten a response.