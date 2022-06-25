JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With yet another boil water notice set in place for Jackson, neighbors said they’ve had enough.

Frustration and anger surrounding the issue and the price of bottled water has taken its toll on one Jackson neighbor.

“I just can’t understand, why is it just Jackson’s water system? That’s what I can’t understand. As long as this has been going on, I just feel like they could’ve done something. I’ve been buying bottled water for the past 7 or 8 years. That’s a toll on me. I’m a retired citizen now. I don’t have that type of money,” said Doris Jones, a Jackson neighbor.

According to city officials, the problem is anticipated to be resolved in four to seven days.