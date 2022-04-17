JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – For Jackson neighbors, frustration is growing by the day. They don’t know who will be picking up their garbage. Many said it’s time to make a decision.

The Jackson City Council and the mayor are still in court trying to resolve the issue of who has the authority to decide which company will collect garbage for Jackson.

Homeowners said the ongoing bickering between the two has deterred their attention from the common goal they all share.

“All of the back and forth that the city council has been going through with the mayor. I think the focus has been lost. The focus should be about getting the garbage pick,” said Jackson neighbor J.C. Johnson.

With Jackson currently facing a number of other issues, some believe the city council and citizens should give Richard’s Disposal a chance in serving the city.

“Yeah. I would think that they would use more time, more energy and more resources in hitting the real issues of the City of Jackson. I’m thinking, what is the problem with giving Richard’s a chance,” said Jackson neighbor Darcel Odom.

Homeowners said they’re frustrated with how the situation is being handled.

“Going back to all of this that’s going on, it’s really embarrassing. It’s really an embarrassment. This is the Capitol City of Mississippi,” said Johnson.

Homeowners also said they’re tax dollars should be put toward better resources for the city instead of being used to pay court and lawyer fees in the ongoing court battle between the city council and mayor.

“I’m not even sure whose money they’re using as far as paying for the attorney. I don’t know if they’re using our money, the taxpayers money, to pay for their attorneys. If so, I’m very upset about that, as well,” said Odom.

The Jackson City Council and Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba are in circuit court for the second garbage lawsuit.