JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police started off their day by giving out free coffee to members of the community at the McDonald’s on Highway 80.

“We just wanted to touch them with a cup of coffee and have a conversation. A meet-and-greet to let them know that we are involved in the community. It gives us an opportunity to work together with McDonald’s and also to help serve the customers of Jackson,” said Sergeant Fredrick Suttles.

“Coffee with the Cops” is a part of Faith of Blue Weekend 2022, a national initiative based on the premise that law enforcement and faith centers are the key for communities to thrive.

“It feels good. I live in this precinct, so it’s one way for people to be able to interact with me and for me to get to know them better. To be a better commander, be a better police officer, be a better citizen. This is just one of the many ways that the City of Jackson’s police department gets to interact with the citizens and to tell them thank you,” said Commander Julian Lonie.

On Sunday afternoon, Jackson police will host a gospel explosion at New Dimensions Ministries. Monday morning, they will host a health and wellness fair at the Jackson Police Department Headquarters.