CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – It’s the first of its crime this year for the quaint retirement community in Clinton. After an officer-involved shooting left one dead Sunday morning, the community is searching for answers.

News of the shooting at the Pine Trail Apartment Homes left people shaken. With crime on the rise, some said it was only a matter of time before it reached Clinton.

“He had the ski mask on. I’m just glad that we were able to catch it before something more tragic could have occurred. Unfortunately, right now, in all crimes everywhere, it is normally a gray area, but we just got to stay pretty low,” said Aaron Fleming, a resident of the apartment complex.

Clinton police said they took the necessary steps to ensure safety.

“I believe it was 8:30 yesterday morning. We got a call over to the Ponderosa farmhouse on Spring Ridge Road in reference to a suspicious person wearing a ski mask inside a vehicle. Our officers did go over there and made contact with this individual who immediately led the police officers on a foot pursuit. They gave pursuit and there was a shooting that transpired soon thereafter,” said Chief Ford Hayman.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is still looking into what led up to the shooting.