Neighbors react after Magee church damaged in fire

MAGEE, Miss. (WJTV) – A Magee church that has been around since 1960s was destroyed by a fire Sunday morning.

The fire happened at Legacy Church around 4:30 p.m. Neighbors said the church was one of the biggest in Magee.

“It’s just sad when anything like this happens in a community, and the way times are, it’s hard to get things built back nowadays. But it was a place that our children went Wednesday nights and Sundays,” said neighbor David Putnam.

Firefighters said the chance for knocking down the fire was against them from the start.

“I live across the street, so when we got called out, I came out of my house, and it was probably 25-foot flames coming out through the roof, and it was already bad at that point. It was so much fire we could not get in front of it to turn it around. It went quick,” said Magee Fire Chief Lane Steele.

Within 30 minutes, the fire destroyed the church. Pastor Jacob McKenzie held church at his home on Sunday.

“It has been really an intense time of grieving,” he said.

At this time, the cause of this fire is unknown.