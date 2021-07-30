Neighbors react to spike in Delta variant cases in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Delta variant may be as contagious as chickenpox, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The report published by CDC indicates one person with the Delta variant could transmit it to eight or nine people. The report also said that vaccinated people who get Delta could transmit it as easily as those who are not vaccinated.

The findings come after the CDC recommended fully vaccinated people to keep their masks on indoors in areas with high rates of COVID-19.

Erin Phillips’ sister was fully vaccinated and contracted COVID-19, while Lei Lei Towers remains in the unvaccinated pool.

“It is very concerning that it’s spreading like chickenpox. Just about everyone I know has the chicken pox,” said Phillips.

“I pray to God that no harm comes to me, so I don’t worry about it,” said Towers.

“School’s about to start and people are just not being careful. They’re not masking up, following CDC guidelines. We need to take it seriously because we’re not out of danger yet,” said Cortez Thompson, who is vaccinated.

Data from the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) showed a stagnant 34 percent of Mississippians are fully vaccinated, but more people are getting vaccinated. Thirty-three thousand doses have been delivered so far this week.

Dr. Markalain Dery, an infectious disease specialist in New Orleans, said, “As soon as it hits the unvaxxed community, it’s spreading like wildfire. As it’s spreading like wildfire, it’s putting people in the hospital. That’s why we heard from the CDC. Ninety-nine point five percent of them did not get vaccinated.”