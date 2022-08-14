JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson neighbors say it’s becoming more difficult to deal with the city’s ongoing water crisis.

Some neighbors are growing tired of the constant boil water notices. They say they understand occasional system malfunctions, but dealing with more frequent notices and now an alleged rumor that the current boil water notice isn’t expected to be lifted until October, they say they’re fed up with the city’s water.

“Somewhere, somebody has dropped the ball. The city council, the mayor, the governor or whatever needs to get together and get this done. It’s just unreal, you know, for us to have to go through this. I do say it’s very simple. Fix it. We really don’t know what to do other than complain to them. They need to get this fixed. It’s a problem. You need to get it fixed,” said Milbertha Jones.

Though Jackson has experienced many boil water notices through the years, neighbors say this year has been particularly rough due to inflation.