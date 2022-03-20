BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – With good weather and lifted pandemic restrictions, neighbors showed up for this year’s Shaggy’s Rez Fest.

Neighbors flocked to the Reservoir for Shaggy’s crawfish and country music festival at Lakeshore Park in Brandon for what they said is some good fun.

This time last year, many were uncertain of what the future would look like. People are just grateful to be able to go out for a good time.

“It’s just nice for everyone to band back together, to be outside, not be scared of the virus and going back to our daily living. Because this is what we know,” said one neighbor.

With the sun shining, neighbors said there’s nothing like soaking up the sun on a beautiful day.

“I’m so excited to finally be free. The fresh air is great, and the vitamin D is splendid. I’m having a great time,” said one festivalgoer.

They said nothing accompanies a good time like great food.

“Especially when everyone has been inside for the last couple years. It’s good to be outside. Especially after COVID, I got two things for you – cold beer and crawfish,” said one neighbor.

Local artists performed at the festival, including Mississippi’s own Adam Doleac.

Neighbors said this is their first big event since before the start of the pandemic. They’re looking forward to going out more often.