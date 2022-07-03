JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The 4th of July is almost here, but millions of Americans have already started traveling and celebrating the holiday.

More than 47 million Americans are expected to either hit the road or catch a flight this weekend. According to AAA, this will be one of the biggest Independence Day travel seasons since the early 2000s.

With inflated food costs, gas prices and air travel delays, some people in the metro said they don’t have big plans to celebrate the holiday.

“I’m just going to chill out around the house and take it easy. I’m not even cooking barbeque. I’m just going to enjoy myself and be thankful that I’m still here,” said one neighbor.

