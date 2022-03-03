JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Neighbors in a Jackson community said they’re frustrated with infrastructure problems on their street.

A bridge collapsed on Swan Lake Street several months ago, and it hasn’t been repaired. They said it’s deteriorating. Neighbors said cones and closure signs that prevent them from going further.

“It’s been down a very long time. It needs to be fixed immediately. It needs to be repaired immediately,” said one neighbor.

“They just need to get their act together and face reality, and just realize what needs to be done; what should have been done and stop hiding and making excuses,” said Mike Koskie, a neighbor.

Jackson City Councilman Aaron Banks, Ward 6, said, “It is imperative for citizens to voice their concerns and the need for the Public Works Department to start prioritizing streets, as constituents reach out to 311 believe that an honest timeline can be addressed to help.”

WJTV 12 News reached out to the Public Works Department about when the problem would be fixed, and we are awaiting a response.