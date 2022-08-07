JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson remains under a boil water advisory and the city is working to bring safe drinking water to neighbors.

Some Jacksonians plead with city and state leaders to work together to alleviate the city’s water problems. They say that dealing almost monthly with boil water notices is not something neighbors should have to endure.

Some people say they’re grateful for the daily water giveaways. They say it’s a bandaid fix for a long established wound that’s hurting the city.

“This is the state capital. Why are we dealing with this so much? Please, please stop all the fighting among each other about stuff that’s not even relevant to this city Come on. Come on, Jackson. Come on, mayor. Come on, governor. Get together. This is not about race. This is not about color. This is about people’s lives. Come on.”

Neighbors say the City of Jackson has many major problems. They say water is the first thing that needs to be immediately fixed to improve the quality of life.