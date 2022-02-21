JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Netflix CEO Reed Hastings and his wife, Patty Quillin, a notable documentary and film producer, donated $10 million to Tougaloo College.

The donation will fund much-needed financial aid for Tougaloo students working toward careers in medicine, public health, the sciences, education, business, and other fields and aspiring to make a positive impact on their communities after graduation.

The funds will also support Tougaloo students participating in a unique and enduring 58-year-old partnership between Brown University and Tougaloo, which has connected generations of students, faculty, and staff from both institutions through academic exchanges, fellowships, research projects and other initiatives.

