New 18-wheelers to be unveiled for 4 Mississippi universities

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with Jackson State Athletics announced on Thursday they will be adding a big rig to the Tiger Family soon. The university teamed up with KLLM to create its new 18-wheeler.

The unveiling will take place at Trustmark Stadium on Thursday, July 22 starting at 5:30 p.m. During the event, 18-wheelers for Ole Miss, Mississippi State and Southern Miss will also be unveiled.

According to KLLM, all four tractor-trailers will be wrapped with graphics representing each team’s colors. The company will also donate both fuel and drivers throughout the year.

A ticket to the Mississippi Braves game, which starts at 6:35 at Trustmark Park that evening, gains entrance to the truck event area. The event area will feature all four trucks on showcase.

People will be able to take pictures, visit with cheerleaders and mascots and get to see inside of the cabs. University-specific grab-and-go items like little footballs, schedule posters, and more will be handed out.

Click here for ticket information. Fans get special pricing by clicking the “UNLOCK” button on the ticket selection page and using the code “KLLM.”