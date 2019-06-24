New advice: At-home caregivers should focus on nutrition

A new study says caregivers should make nutrition the priority for home patients.

Researchers followed 1,500 home health patients for 90 days and their findings show that when home health patients at risk for malnutrition received a comprehensive nutrition care plan, their chances of being hospitalized were significantly reduced.

