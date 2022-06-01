MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children released a new age progression picture of Myra Lewis.

The new picture shows Myra age-progressed to 10 years.

Lewis was last seen on March 1, 2014, in Camden, Mississippi. She was wearing a turquoise sweater with a bear on the front, off-white or khaki pants and pink tennis shoes.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is offering a $20,000 reward for information about Myra’s location.



Courtesy: National Center for Missing & Exploited Children

Anyone with information about Myra can contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Department at (601)-859-2345 or submit an anonymous tip here.