JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, the Mississippi Legislators revealed the new Blue Star Memorial.

The sign is sponsored by the Deep South Garden Clubs as a tribute to to the Armed Forces. The memorial was originally planned to be placed at the Governor’s Mansion, but Mississippi First Lady Elee Reeves believed it would be better at the State Capitol.

“The Garden Clubs first reached out to us about having it at the Governor’s Mansion, and we just thought here at the State Capitol was an even much better place to have it for all Mississippians to enjoy it,” she said.

The Deep South Garden Clubs purchased he Mississippi marker in honor of former National Garden Club President Gay Austin.