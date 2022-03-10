JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Another location of Chase Bank opened in Ridgeland. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Thursday, March 10.

Current plans also call for two more Jackson-area locations to open this year.

“We’ve been blown away by the community response since opening our first branch in Jackson last year,” said Trish Dimichino, Branch Manager. “This new location will allow us to give our customers even more choice and convenience.”

More branches will open at the following locations over the next 12 months: