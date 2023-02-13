JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A new Chick-fil-A restaurant will open on the Raymond campus of Hinds Community College.

A grand opening of the restaurant will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 16. During the celebration, students will have an opportunity to win raffles and use coupons to purchase meals.

The Chick-fil-A, which is also open to the community off campus, will be located inside the Hinds Community College Student Union Building at 608 Hinds Boulevard.

“The new Chick-Fil-A on the Raymond Campus opens opportunities not just for our students but the local communities as well. This project has been laborious, but persistence is about to be rewarded,” said Hinds Community College President Dr. Stephen Vacik.

The restaurant will be open Monday through Saturday from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.