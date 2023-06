PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – A new clothing store is now open at the Outlets of Mississippi in Pearl.

Windsor Fashions officially opened its doors on Thursday, June 15. The store offers trendy tops, bottoms, tropical prints, jumpsuits, rompers, mini and midi dresses, hats, shoes and jewelry.

The store aims to offer outfits for bachelorette parties, wedding guest outfits and vacation looks.

Windsor is located in Suite 265 near the playground at the Outlets of Mississippi.