RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Ridgeland city leaders are attempting to expand the city’s trail system with a new, connecting path adjacent to Lake Harbour Drive.

The Northside Sun reported the multi-use path would connect a trail that ends west of Old Canton Road to another at the Spillway. The new path would also include landscaping, street crossings, pedestrian signs, street furniture and water fountains. It would be one mile long and ten feet wide.

The Mayor and Board of Aldermen submitted an application to the Jackson Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) for $1,700,000 in Federal Transportation Alternatives Program funds. The funds would cover 75% of the project’s costs. The City of Ridgeland would cover up to $800,000 in local matching funds and all non-eligible project costs like preliminary engineering costs.

Mayor Gene McGee said approval for the funds would come in May. The project will take 18 months to complete if funds are approved. If they’re not, McGee said he would look into using city funds to fund the project.