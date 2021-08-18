New Crystal Springs police chief to be sworn-in Tuesday

CRYSTAL SPRINGS, Miss. (WJTV) – Crystal Springs will have a new police chief sworn-in next week. Tony Hemphill will take over after the current Chief Dejon Hampton decided to step down from the position.

Hemphill is a military veteran experienced law enforcement officer and former Chief Deputy of Copiah County Sheriff’s Office.

Mayor Sally Garland said she’s sad to see Chief Hampton go, but she’s confident that Tony Hemphill will do a great job.

“We’ve talked to several of our residents. They know Tony, and they feel good about it. We think that he’ll be great community policing, and we have great hopes for him,” said Garland.

Hemphill will be sworn in on Tuesday, August 24.