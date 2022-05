RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Symphony Orchestra announced Pepsi Pops has a new date.

The event will now be held on Friday, May 27 at Old Trace Park in Ridgeland.

Tickets purchased prior to the date change will be honored. Tickets can still be purchased online at www.msotickets.com or at the gate.

Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. Chairs, blankets and food are welcome. No glass, alcohol or tents will be allowed.