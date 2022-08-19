JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) identified the man and the officer involved a recent officer-involved shooting in Jackson.

MBI originally reported that the incident involved Capitol Police and that it happened around 9:00 p.m. near Adelle and Lamar streets on Sunday, August 14.

MBI officials now report that the shooting happened after Captain Michael Maldonado tried to pull over Sinatra Rakim Jordan. A 38-year-old woman was also at the scene.

They said Jordan, 30, was charged with felony fleeing, careless driving, disregard for a traffic device and driving with a suspended license.